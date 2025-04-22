Clemson Expected To Finalize Contract Extension, Raise With Brad Brownell
The Clemson Tigers ended up having a very successful basketball season once again in the 2024-25 season despite their disappointing exit in the NCAA Tournament.
For the last two years, the Tigers have been one of the best basketball programs in the ACC. Even though Clemson has been known as more of a football school, it has been the basketball program of late that is having success.
While they ran into a tough matchup in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and were eliminated in the first round, this was a program that reached the Elite Eight the season prior and were one of the best teams in the country throughout the 2024-25 campaign.
Prior to the NCAA Tournament getting underway, it was revealed that head coach Brad Brownell was going to get another contract extension. Nothing was ever officially finalized, but now it seems like Clemson is on the verge of making things official.
Brownell certainly deserves the new deal for helping turn this school into a prominent basketball program in recent years.
For three straight campaigns, the team has been able to win over 20 games, and that has resulted in two NCAA tournament appearances.
With the Athletic Director, Graham Neff, set to speak on Friday, it will be interesting to see what the new contract looks like.
Brownell signed a five-year, $20 million deal last summer, and that number is expected to go up.
As one of the best coaches in college basketball of late, locking him up long-term makes a ton of sense for the school.