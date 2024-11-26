Clemson Goes Up Against Penn State for First In-Season Tournament
After both teams fought their way to the championship game in the Sunshine Slam Tournament, Clemson and Penn State will go head-to-head for a chance to take home an in-season tournament trophy.
The game will be played in a neutral location at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, FL on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
For Penn State, this victory would mark a historic start; being 7-0 for the first time in 29 years. A win would also mark the first win against Clemson since 1999 after six total matchups throughout both program histories.
The most recent matchup between the two teams was during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Nov. 2022, and Clemson pulled off the win in a nail-biter situation. In double-overtime, the Tigers held out long enough to squash the Nittany Lions 101-94. With reputation and a trophy on the line, Penn State will be looking to take the victory Tuesday afternoon.
This season, the Tigers have only one loss on the season, coming from Boise State in a 71-84 game. Although Penn State is undefeated, the team must remain vigilant against Clemson in the early season.
Statistically, Penn State does have the upperhand against Clemson, with their greatest advantage being points per game. The Nittany Lions sit at 98.2, while the Tigers are sitting at 80.8. The high-performing players from each team will have to bear the spotlight in this tight matchup.
Clemson's top guard Chase Hunter is currently averaging 16.3 points and 1.7 steals, shooting for 48.4% behind the arc. Hunter will be playing his sixth season for the Tigers, looking to improve on last season's Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA tournament.
The Nittany Lion's top performer is forward Zach Hicks, a transfer from the Temple Owls, playing his second season with Penn State. In the current season, Hicks is shooting for 54% FG and 50% 3PT, totaling 79 points on the season. Penn State as a whole is averaging 11.2 turnovers per game, something the Tigers could exploit in today's matchup.
Prior to tipoff, ESPN Analytics have predicted the matchup going in favor of Clemson, with Penn State pulling a 40.8% chance of winning.
With the two stars fighting for the in-season title, and both teams looking to keep it in the win column, this game will be one to tune into. CBSSN will have coverage rights, and gameplay will tipoff at 4:00 PM ET.