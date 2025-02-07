Clemson Men’s Basketball Coach Named Potential Candidate for Indiana Hoosiers
The 2024-25 men’s college basketball season is the 15th that Brad Brownell has been head coach of the Clemson Tigers.
He has had an incredible amount of success with the program, finishing with only one losing record and going 283-194 overall. Four trips have been made to the NCAA Tournament as he consistently has fielded a competitive group.
Last year, the Tigers had one of the best campaigns in program history, winning 24 games and advancing to the Elite Eight for only the second time ever, with the first occurrence being back in 1980.
This season, the team is once again playing at a high level. They are 18-5 heading into a massive matchup against the Duke Blue Devils this the weekend.
A victory there would likely cement their status as an NCAA Tournament team and help push them back into the top 25, where they have been oddly absent from since the week of Dec. 16, 2024.
While all of their focus should be on that game, some distractions are beginning to pop up that could have a lasting impact on the team.
There are rumors swirling that the Indiana Hoosiers could soon be making a change to their coaching staff with the future of head coach Mike Woodson being up in the air.
To this point, there is just smoke. But, where there is smoke there is usually fire, and Woodson could very well no longer be the head coach at some point in the near future.
Should the Hoosiers' head coaching job open up, Brownell is expected to be one of the candidates they push to fill the vacancy.
As shared by Jon Blau of The Post and Courier, the Clemson head coach is an Indiana native and already popping up on some of the media hot boards of potential candidates who can replace Woodson if he is fired.
Brownell's recent success with the Tigers should certainly put him on Indiana’s radar.
They are currently heading toward a third straight year finishing above .500 in the ACC and potentially consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time since 2008-2011.
His Midwest ties are hard to ignore, as several of his assistant coaching jobs are from the area and he led Wright State to 84 wins in four campaigns as their head coach.
Would Brownell actually consider leaving Clemson?
It is anyone’s guess, but the chance to return to the biggest program in his home state could certainly be appealing.