Clemson Tigers Big Man Named X-Factor For Their Upcoming March Madness Run
The NCAA Tournament is fast approaching, and the Clemson Tigers are projected to be a six-seed.
Do they have the talent to make a run for a title, though?
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller thinks one player in particular could be an X-factor that carries the Tigers to another deep run.
In his ranking of the top eight big men in college basketball who will be game changers during March Madness, Clemson senior Ian Schieffelin came in at the fourth spot.
Schieffelin broke out last season during the Elite 8 run Clemson had, and he has carried that over to put together a solid final collegiate season.
In the four games the Tigers played in last year's NCAA Tournament, the forward took over. He averaged 14.8 points with nine rebounds and two assists per outing. He shot 53.7% from the field and was solid from deep.
While those numbers are still a bit higher than his averages this year, he has gotten closer to that on a consistent basis. The senior has also still shown the ability to dominate in big games.
Possibly his largest performance came in the early and important win over the Kentucky Wildcats. He had 11 points and four assists, but was able to haul in 20 rebounds.
He has become a bit of a double-double machine, putting his high-effort play style to good use.
The 6-foot-8 forward also had a 12-point, 10-rebound night in the massive win over the Duke Blue Devils earlier this season.
Having Schiefflin provide consistent outputs on both offense and the boards is what makes this team so dangerous.
Clemson as a unit seems better prepared to make a run this year.
Their offense has remained consistent and their defense is much improved. If their improvement in ACC play is any indication, they are much more prepared for tournament-quality competition.
A season ago, they had an impressive 24-12 overall record. That was bogged down, however, by just an 11-9 record in conference play.
During their current campaign, they are already at an improved 21-5 record with a much better 13-2 ACC record.
Schieffelin is the team's second-highest scorer this year, behind Chase Hunter, but that doesn't mean he won't have the largest impact on the tournament run. All it takes is one player to take over to win a game in that single-elimination tournament.
Having one of the best big men in the sport certainly won't hurt the Tigers' chances to make another deep run.