Clemson Tigers Head Coach Adds Thought to Ongoing NCAA Tournament Debates
For the Clemson Tigers (24-5, 16-2), the 2025 NCAA Tournament is around the corner, bringing them into some of the recent talks surrounding the format, and head coach Brad Brownell recently added his own thoughts to the standing debate of expanding the tournament to more than 68 teams.
In recent comments from the NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball, Dan Gavitt, it seems that if there were to be any changes, they wouldn't be in the very near future.
Brownell's comments about format changes were tailored more towards the likeness of the players, adding that any opportunity to play on such a stage is something players dream about.
From his point of view, it would be a positive addition to expand the tournament to greater than 68 teams.
Although the sentiments of expanding the tournament brackets are there, what would that actually mean for the NCAA and all of the teams that participate?
Gavitt reiterated that financial concerns were at the top of the list, explaining that adding more teams would add more travel planning as well as venue planning.
While this may not be the most sound reason to leave things unchanged, Gavitt also brought up the fact that March Madness has, for the most part, been left untouched in its formatting since 1985 when the tournament expanded to 64 teams.
Expanding to 68 teams occurred in 2011 when the First Four was added.
Change to the format is possible, but many signs are pointing to no immediate action for further expansion. The original timeline of changes happening in 2026 may even prove to be too soon after considering the growth of the game.
For the Tigers, additional teams would not change their fate in the 2025 season at all.
Current bracket predictions have Clemson of making a March Madness appearance alongside their ACC rivals, the Duke Blue Devils (26-3, 17-1). The Blue Devils could have a lock on the No. 1 seed entering the postseason, but they'll be competing with Clemson for the ACC Tournament title before then.
The Tigers will close out their regular season play this week, ending a historic second half of the campaign that has them sitting second in ACC standings and No. 11 nationally.
Looking ahead, Clemson should easily shutdown the next two opponents, keeping their high standings within the ACC.