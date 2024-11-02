Clemson Tigers Men’s Basketball Receives Intriguing Distinction Ahead of Season
The 2023-24 men’s college basketball season was one of the best in Clemson Tigers history.
They won 24 games, a number that has been topped only four other times, with 25 being the most. Clemson advanced to the Elite Eight for only the second time, with the first occurrence being in 1980.
Many people thought they wouldn’t even get past the New Mexico Lobos in the first round, let alone win three games.
Will they be able to replicate that level of success this season? It certainly won’t be easy, but some early projections are in their favor.
One expert believes that the Tigers are a lock for the 2025 NCAA Tournament heading into the season. Of course, games are played on hardwood not paper or computer screens, so they will have to earn their way there.
On the other end of the spectrum, there are some analysts who believe they have work to do to be in that comfortable of a position. Another insider made a bold prediction that they would miss the Big Dance after advancing to the Regional Final in 2024.
Expect them to be in the mix all season as one of the teams in the top half of the ACC. There will be ample opportunities to improve their resume in the conference, but they need to avoid letdowns along the way.
Given some of the adjustments that will have to be made with players departing, Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello of ESPN have placed Clemson in tier five of their season preview; the dangerous bubble teams.
There are 10 teams total, including two of their ACC foes; the Miami Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Panthers. Former powerhouse, the Michigan State Spartans, and dominant mid-major Saint Mary’s Gaels are also in this tier.
“On the flip side, Clemson and Saint Mary's will hope to avoid a steep drop-off. The Tigers made it to the Elite Eight last season, but PJ Hall and Joseph Girard III are gone. Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin lead the returners,” the ESPN experts wrote.
We know what the Tigers are capable of when they catch fire. But, that is a lot of production that needs to be replaced with Hall and Girard moving on from the program.
It will be interesting to see who steps up in their place and if the Tigers can make consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008-2011.