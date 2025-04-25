Contract Details Finally Revealed For Clemson Basketball Head Coach's Extension
The Clemson Tigers officially have their head coach locked down for the foreseeable future.
According to a story from the Clemson Insider, the contract extension for men's basketball head coach Brad Brownell -- a deal which has been rumored since the end of the season -- has finally been approved and the details reveale
Brownell's previous extension, which was signed last offseason, was for three additional years, making his contract effectively worth a total of $20 million over five years.
While on the surface that sounds like quite the salary, it actually placed Brownell just 37th in the nation in terms of average annual salary.
Coming off an Elite Eight run -- which of course he would follow up this past season with another tremendous year -- the university knew Browell was more deserving than that.
Rumors connecting him to the head job for the Indiana Hoosiers also pushed Clemson to make a move to lock him up.
Two more years have been tacked onto last year's extension along with a notable raise, now setting Brownell's contract at six years and $27.5 million.
Brownell will make $4 million next season and be set to have his salary increase by roughly a quarter million each season until he is making $5 million the next season by the 2029-2030 season.
If Brownell does stick around long enough to get to that $5 million threshold, it would place him right on the cusp of the top-ten highest paid coaches in the country.
The $4 million he will make next season puts him just outside the top-20.
Brownell has been the Tigers head coach since the 2010-2011 season. In 15 seasons, he has compiled a record of 292-196 and has racked up now five NCAA Tournament appearances.
In six of his 15 seasons, Clemson has been ranked at some point during the year within the top-20 of the AP Poll.
During the historic 27-win 2024-2025 campaign, Brownell's Tigers broke into the top-ten for the first time during his tenure and just the second time this century at all.
While there have been ups and downs, there is no question that Clemson feels they have their head coach in place and do not want to risk him going anywhere else.
Trending up for the last several years now, the sky could be the limit for just how high Brownell is able to bring this program now that he is clearly locked in for the long haul.