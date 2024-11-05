Former Clemson Tigers Basketball Standout Ready for First Real Chance in NBA
It has been a long time since a Clemson Tigers player was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Trevor Booker in 2010 was the last time, unless you count Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who was selected No. 24 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft but finished his collegiate career with the Marquette Golden Eagles.
In the second of Prosper’s draft, No. 37 overall, Tigers forward Hunter Tyson was selected by the Denver Nuggets.
Buried on the team’s bench as a rookie, he appeared in only 18 games and played 48 total minutes. This season, he looked to be near the bottom of the depth chart again, but his first chance to play rotation minutes as a pro could be here.
Nuggets starting forward Aaron Gordon suffered a calf injury that is going to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. Someone is going to have to step up in his place and Tyson should be one of the players head coach Michael Malone calls on.
He was already inching up the depth chart, as he played as many minutes in four games during the 2024-25 campaign as he did his entire rookie year. Tyson has played 15+ minutes in back-to-back games and will see continued opportunities.
The former Tigers standout isn’t going to replicate what Gordon brought to the court. Regarded as the heart and soul of the team, he is a tenacious defender who finds success offensively with timely cutting and finishing above the rim.
What Tyson will bring to the court that Gordon doesn’t is a consistent 3-point shot. In college he knocked down 36.6 percent of his shots from the perimeter, connecting on 40+ percent two out of his last three seasons.
His role grew every season collegiately, resulting in a final season in which he averaged an efficient 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
In his two Summer League appearances, he knocked down 40.6 percent of his attempts from long range and scored 18 points per game. There is certainly some talent here to work with as the Nuggets thought highly enough of him to never send him to the G League, always keeping him around for end-of-bench insurance.
Now, he will have the chance to prove that he is more than just a depth piece and can contribute to a team finding success on the court. Seemingly ahead of former first-round pick Zeke Nnaji already on the depth chart, it is time for the Clemson star to shine at the next level.