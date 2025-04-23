Here's Who Clemson Basketball Landed in Transfer Portal After Flurry of Commitments
Brad Brownell knew he'd have his work cut out for him after the 2024-25 season when it came to fielding a competitive team for Clemson based on the scheduled departures due to graduation. But when the transfer portal opened, he also lost some players who had eligibility remaining.
Because of that, the Tigers had to get busy on their own side of things.
Clemson has done a good job reloading, bringing in six players through the portal.
With transfer news all over the place in both football and basketball, it's hard to keep track of what exactly has taken place thus far.
Below is a list of the six players the Tigers have added in the 2025 transfer portal.
Nick Davidson
Redshirt Senior, Center, 6-foot-11
Davidson is coming in from Nevada where he averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season. For his career, he was a two-time All-Mountain West Conference selection and a two-year starter for the Wolfpack, putting up double-digit points per contest on over 50% shooting from the field.
He'll slide in and be a replacement for the departing Ian Schieffelin and Viktor Lakhin.
Carter Welling
Junior, Forward, 6-foot-10
Clemson will be Welling's third school in as many seasons.
He originally enrolled at UC Irvine coming out of high school as an unranked prospect. During his freshman year, he got into 30 games and started 10 of them, putting up 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest on 50.4% shooting.
Welling then transferred to Utah Valley where he spent this past season, starting all 32 games he played in while putting up 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest.
RJ Godfrey
Senior, Forward, 6-foot-8
A familiar face is back for the Tigers.
Godfrey spent the first two seasons of his career with Clemson before transferring to Georgia for the 2024-25 campaign where he put up his best numbers.
Starting all 33 games for the Bulldogs, he had 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per contest.
Efrem Johnson
Senior, Guard, 6-foot-4
Johnson is a much-needed guard addition for Clemson following the graduations of Chase Hunter and Jaeden Zackery.
How he fits in as a player for this program remains to be seen after he averaged 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in the 100 appearances he made during his career at UAB.
The best season of his career came during his sophomore season when he averaged just over 11 points per contest and shot 42.9% from the field.
Jake Wahlin
Junior, Forward, 6-foot-10
Another big man addition for the Tigers, the Utah transfer seems like a long-game play for Brownell.
Wahlin appeared in 20 games his freshman season, but it was this past campaign where he got the majority of his run, getting into 33 contests and starting 23 of them.
He averaged 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest during the 2024-25 campaign, impressive all-around numbers from someone his size.
Jestin Porter
Graduate, Guard, 6-foot-1
Porter could become the starting guard for Clemson either right away or at some point in the year.
He spent the past three seasons at Middle Tennessee State after transferring in from Tyler Junior College. During his time with the Blue Raiders, he continually increased his output that peaked this past campaign at 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game across his 34 starts.
He's been a two-year starter for Middle Tennessee State, average double-digits in the scoring department during that time.