Irish Have Little Issues in Beating Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — It was not Clemson’s night in South Bend, Indiana on Wednesday.

Notre Dame won its sixth straight game by beating the Tigers, 72-56, at Purcell Pavilion. The Irish was led by Dane Goodwin’s game-high 21 points. The senior guard was on fire as he made 8 of 10 shots overall from the field.

The loss to Notre Dame (10-5, 4-1 ACC) prevented the Tigers from earning a third straight conference road-win in the ACC, something the program has not done since the 1996-’97 season.

However, the story of the night was Clemson’s inability to make three-pointers. The Tigers (10-6, 2-3 ACC) came into the night ranked third nationally in three-pointing shooting. But they were just 6 of 32 from behind the arc.

On the other hand, while Clemson was cold, the Irish was on fire. They finished the night 10 of 26 from long range and shot 45 percent overall.

P.J. Hall led the Tigers with 14 points on 7-for-16 shooting. He also had seven rebounds and three assists in the loss. Hunter Tyson added 12 points and six rebounds. He was 4-for-8 from the field.

Key Play: After Clemson hit back-to-back three-pointers from Chase Hunter and Tyson to cut what was an 11-point deficit to five points, 19-14, with 11:44 to play in the opening half, the Irish got a big jumper from Paul Atkinson at the 11:13 mark, sparking a 20-8 run to end the half.

Clemson did not get any closer than five points the rest of the way, and trailed by as many as 23 points.

Player of the Game: The Tigers could not stop Goodwin. He was 8 of 10 from the field, while making all three of his attempts from long range. The Irish’s leading scorer also had seven rebound to go with his 21 points.

Coach’s decision: Clemson needed to slowdown the Fighting Irish, which they did a better job of in the second half, but the Tigers’ inability to guard the perimeter was the difference in the game.

Stat of the game: Clemson shot just 19 percent from behind the three-point line.

Injuries: There were no injuries.

Up Next: Clemson hosts Boston College at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum.