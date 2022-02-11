No. 7 Duke is Too Much for Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Duke made sure there was no last-second-shot for anyone to make on Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

After losing a heartbreaker to Virginia on a last-second 3-pointer Monday night, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils put Clemson away early in the second half, as they cruised to an easy 82-64 victory.

Duke (20-4, 10-3 ACC) was led by Trevor Keels 23 points and 11 rebounds, while the Tigers got 16 points from P.J. Hall. The Blue Devils also got 15 points and 10 rebounds from Paolo Banchero. A.J. Griffin added 12 points for Duke.

Chase Hunter added 13 points, four rebounds and two assists to help the Tigers’ cause.

With the loss, Clemson fell to 12-12 overall and 4-9 in the ACC. It was its third straight loss, and seventh in the last nine games.

Thursday's game marked the last time Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski coached a team at Littlejohn Coliseum. Krzyzewski announced at the beginning of the season this would be his last year coaching after coaching 43 years at Duke.

Key Play: Down seven, 27-20, and trying to claw back in the game late in the first half, Duke’s Wendell Moore strips Clemson’s David Collins from the basketball and proceeds to race down court for a dunk. However, on his way up, Collins undercuts him, causing a hard collision between the two. Collins is called for a flagrant 2 foul and is ejected from the game. Collins absence from the game proves to be a big loss in the second half, especially with Hunter Tyson already out due to an injury.

Player of the Game: Duke’s Mark Williams scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, while shooting an impressive 8-for-8 from the floor.

Coach’s decision: After he scored 12 points and was 4-for-6 from the floor on Tuesday night against Duke, Clemson head coach Brad Brownell decided to give Ian Schieffelin his first career start. Schieffelin started in front of Naz Bohannon, but he struggled against a large Duke front line. The freshman was just 1-for-3 from the field and scored five points. Bohannon dropped in 13 points and had four rebounds off the bench. He was 5 of 7 from the floor.

Stat of the game: After shooting just one free throw in their 2-point loss at Duke on Jan. 25, the Tigers outshot the Blue Devils from the foul line on Thursday. Clemson was 15-for-21 from the free throw line, while Duke was 11-for-15.

Injuries: Hunter Tyson (Broken Clavicle). Dave Collins was ejected from the game with 3:01 remaining in the first half due to a flagrant 2 foul.

Up Next: Clemson will host Notre Dame Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tip is set for 7 p.m., and will be televised on the ACCN.