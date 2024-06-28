Clemson Soccer Legend Nominated for ESPY Award
Ousmane Sylla may no longer be on the Clemson Tigers men's soccer team, but he’s being honored for his work last season by ESPN.
Earlier this week Sylla was named one of four nominees for the ESPY for Best Male College Athlete.
Sylla is up against LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Purdue center Zach Edey and Notre Dame lacrosse star Pat Kavanaugh. Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson won the award in 2017 and remains the only Tigers player to win the award.
He’s with elite company. Daniels won the Heisman Trophy. Edey was the National Player of the Year for the second straight season. Kavanaugh won the Tewaaraton Award, the national player of the year award for Lacrosse, as he led Notre Dame to a national title.
Sylla was named the MAC Hermann Award winner, which is given to the best men’s college soccer player in the country, for his work last season. He was also named an All-American at the end of the season.
Last season was a huge one for both Sylla and the Tigers. The program won the national championship and Sylla scored both the equalizer and the game-winning goal in the ACC Tournament championship match.
Clemson won its fourth national championship, beating Notre Dame, 2-1. Sylla was named the Offensive MVP of the College Cup. Sylla was also a part of Clemson’s 2021 national championship team, which beat Washington, 2-0.
Last season, Sylla finished second in the ACC in goals (13), assists (10), and points (36) while ranking third in shots on goal (24) and game-winning goals (5).
“I’m so grateful for being nominated for this award,” Sylla said in a release posted by clemsontigers.com. “This past year has been very rewarding, winning both the MAC Hermann Award and my second National Championship. I’m thankful to the Clemson fans for always supporting me. I will forever be a Clemson Tiger.”
He was selected No. 55 overall in the 2024 MLS Super Draft by the Houston Dynamo F.C.
He made his professional debut in March for the Dynamo in a 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup match against the Columbus Crew.
The Dakar, Senagal native came to the U.S. to play for Montverde Academy, one of the top sports academies in the U.S.
Fans can vote for the award through 5 p.m. eastern on July 11. To vote, fans should go to the official ESPY voting page. The awards are handed out later than day.