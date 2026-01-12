Former Clemson Safety Transfers to SEC Program

The Clemson Tigers took a major hit at the safety position this offseason, losing three players in the room to the transfer portal, including Ricardo Jones .

A top-30 safety in the portal, Jones drew significant interest from multiple different programs, but ultimately decided to commit to the Vanderbilt Commodores this past Sunday, as first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

January 12, 2026

The decision to enter the transfer portal came as a surprise to many, as Jones was coming off his first season as a full-time starter with the Tigers in 2025. Through 12 starts, the true sophomore impressed , totaling 39 tackles, three pass deflections and an ACC-high six interceptions.

His best performance of the year came against the rival South Carolina Gamecocks in the Palmetto Bowl, where Jones recorded two interceptions — including a game-sealing pick-six — while allowing zero receptions on three targets.

In his two-year tenure with the program, Jones finished his career with 59 tackles, two for a loss, one sack, three pass deflections and seven interceptions.

Coming out of Northside high school in Georgia, Jones was one of the top players at his position, earning a four-star rating while being ranked as the No. 153 overall player, the No. 10 safety and the No. 19 prospect in his state, according to 247Sports Composite .

With defensive coordinator Tom Allen not only losing Jones, but also junior Khalil Barnes and redshirt sophomore Rob Billings , the Tigers made reloading the safety room an early priority to begin the 15-day portal window.

That emphasis quickly turned into action, as Clemson has since landed two starter-caliber safeties in Old Dominion’s Jerome Carter III and Southern Miss’ Corey Myrick . While both come from Group of Six programs, each brings their own, proven skillset capable of making a huge impact at the Power Four level.

In 2025, Carter produced similar numbers to the former Clemson safety, recording 75 tackles, two pass deflections and six interceptions, which tied Jones and others for second-most in the FBS .

Myrick, meanwhile, displayed elite versatility in both tackling and coverage with the Golden Eagles this past season, racking up 91 tackles — second among safeties in the Sun Belt — four pass deflections, one forced fumble and two interceptions while letting up just over 100 receiving yards and one touchdown.

While Jones’ loss certainly hurts at face value, the Tigers successfully rebounded through the portal and are hoping to see an immediate impact from their two new safeties, even as the program adjusts to the departure of longtime safeties coach Mickey Conn.