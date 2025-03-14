Clemson Tigers Soccer Stars Honor Women’s History Month With New NIL Deal
As the Clemson Tigers women’s soccer team competes throughout the spring season in preparation for the fall, they’ll do so sporting new gear as part of an NIL deal with some of their star athletes.
The Tigers are entering the 2025 season after a No. 14 finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference, failing to make the NCAA Tournament on the heels of six straight appearances under head coach Eddie Radwanski.
While the trio of freshmen who inked the name, image, and likeness deal have yet to take the field for the official season, defender Reese Klein, midfielder Neely Kerr, and midfielder/defender Carla Small have made an impact for the entire Clemson team.
Klein, Kerr, and Small announced an NIL partnership with Arch Grip Socks, one that will award their teammates exclusive access to their high-performance grip socks after testing out several comparisons on the market.
In a press release, Klein detailed the initiative with Arch Grip Socks and their process for selecting this brand as the perfect fit for the team.
“Arch Grip Socks have completely changed the way I feel on the field,” Klein said. “The grip is unmatched, and I never have to worry about slipping in my cleats. Other grip socks I’ve worn didn’t have the same level of comfort or durability, but Arch Grip checks every box.”
The company was founded by two NCAA student athletes who trained overseas in Europe and discovered grip socks, a valuable asset to soccer and rugby players that hadn’t made its way over to America.
Socks are perhaps a lesser thought-out aspect of an athletic uniform, but for a sport dictated by footwork, the right one is crucial. Over 150 grip spots in Arch Grip Socks enhance players' ability to plant and drive in cleats.
The compression fit prevents sliding around in the cleats and helps with stability and durability, both critical to player movement on the soccer field.
“Arch Grip Socks are designed with injury prevention, enhanced endurance, and improved balance and agility in mind,” the press release reads. “The compression fit ensures no sliding in cleats, giving athletes full confidence in their movement.”
They also prevent blisters, which are not as immediately harmful as injuries but can be pernicious and painful.
Clemson went 6-8-3 overall and 2-7-1 in AAC play in 2024, a stark drop-off from their 7-2-1 conference finish with 18 total wins in the 2023 season.
The exclusive deal providing grip socks to the entire squad should hopefully instill confidence and enhance player performance to return the women's soccer team back to form.