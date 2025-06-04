Clemson Tigers Track and Field Team Set to Compete at NCAA Championships
The Clemson Tigers emerged from the NCAA East Region with eight individuals and two relay teams qualifying for the NCAA national championships.
The NCAA outdoor track and field championships will start on June 11 and conclude on June 14 at legendary Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
The women’s team had the better East Region, as five individuals and two relay teams qualified for nationals, including ones with experience at the event.
Clemson’s NCAA Championship Qualifiers
Shantae Foreman, a junior, will return to Eugene for the second year in a row as she finished with the best triple jump in the region with a personal best of 14.01 meters. That should put her in contention for a national championship in the event.
Oneka Wilson is returning to Eugene for the second straight year after she qualified in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.04. Gladys Chepngetich is also returning to nationals again after she ran a personal best of 1:59.47 in the 800 meters. It was the 10th fastest time in NCAA history and the fastest time in program history.
Silvia Jelelgo will complete in two events in Eugene. She ran a 4:05.68 in 1,500 meters, which was the sixth-best team in the NCAA this year. She also qualified in the 5,000 meters.
Aniyah Kitt, a freshman, qualified in the 100 meters with a time of 11.12.
The two relay teams are made up mostly of runners that qualified in individual events.
The women’s 4×100 relay team of Kitt, McKenzie Calloway, Sade Gray and Wilson finished with a time of 43.44 to qualify. The women’s 4×400 relay team also qualified as they finished with a season’s best time of 3:29.24 with Shanque Williams, Kitt, Gray and Chepngetich.
On the men’s side, three athletes qualified, two of which will be competing in Eugene for the first time.
Ryan John will make his first nationals appearance after he qualified for the triple jump with his mark of 15.82 meters. Jalen Johnson is also set to make his nationals debut in the 200 meters as the freshman ran 20.29 in the quarterfinals.
Brian Kweyei will run in the 800 meters after he ran a time of 1:47.28 to qualify.