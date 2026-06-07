2028 Five-Star Standout Announces Offer From Clemson Tigers

While Clemson is coming off a hot stretch on the recruiting trail for its 2027 class, head coach Dabo Swinney is already dipping into the next cycle.

According to his Instagram, five-star wide receiver Braylon Clark received an offer from the Tigers over this weekend. He’s considered to be one of the best players in the 2028 class and hails from a school that Clemson has had success in bringing players from in the past.

Clark is the No. 14 player in the cycle, according to 247Sports Composite. The Charlotte native is the No. 2 player from the state of North Carolina and would be a critical get to kick off the class for the Tigers.

Even while just having two seasons of high school under his belt, Clark has done enough to turn almost every head in the college football recruiting world. He put the sport on notice this past season, catching 65 passes for 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 10 games on varsity in 2025.

He nearly doubled all of his numbers from freshman year. Clark’s first season featured four receiving touchdowns as well, while he was still breaking into the starting lineup for Providence Day.

Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has been known for his commitment to top talent within the position in years past, and he’s on his way to try to do it again. Other five-star players like Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore are names that he brought into the program. He did it this past cycle with a trio of four-stars: Connor Salmin, Naeem Burroughs and Gordon Sellars III.

Sellars went to Providence Day School, the school that Clark currently attends. He will look to bring his influence into the fold to help bring another product from the Chargers.

To put Clark’s explosiveness into perspective, when the two played together in 2025, the sophomore actually recorded more receptions and receiving yards than his older counterpart, who made waves this spring from making an outstanding touchdown catch in Clemson’s spring game.

The rising junior brings several different athletic skillsets to the table as well. He ran track for the Chargers, doing both sprinting and high jump throughout his upbringing. Clark is also a basketball player as well, but football is where his future lies in college athletics.

Grisham will look to keep Clark on his radar for the next year, with no unofficial visits set just yet. However, Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with his recruitment.