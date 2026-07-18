Three Takeaways From Clemson’s ACC Kickoff Appearance

As the Clemson Tigers depart Charlotte and prepare for the 2026 season, some things have cleared up around the team.

Edge rusher Will Heldt, linebacker Sammy Brown, and tight end Olsen Patt-Henry joined head coach Dabo Swinney to inform fans and the media of what 2026 will look like for the Tigers. These are three main takeaways that fans should have from the week that was in Charlotte.

Confidence in Vizzina Extends Beyond Swinney

Several times, Dabo Swinney has reiterated his belief in Christopher Vizzina as Clemson’s likely starting quarterback. However, the belief in the junior’s abilities was reflected by his teammates on Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve been with CV since last January,” Heldt said. “I’ve seen him work his tail off. He’s ready for the opportunity. He played well when he got in last season, and he’s got the edge right now.”

That game, a 35-24 loss to SMU in Death Valley, dropped the Tigers back below .500 at 3-4, but Vizzina tossed a trio of touchdowns and looked the part of a starter. Despite a poor day by the defense, Clemson left the stadium that day with optimism that it might have its next signal-caller in the building.

“He did a lot of good things [today],” Swinney said on that October day. “We’ve seen a lot in practice. He just hasn’t had a ton of opportunity. This will help him. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. He competed his butt off today in a tough situation.”

Clemson football HC Dabo Swinney shares some insight into the QB competition between redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina and true freshman Tait Reynolds 👀 pic.twitter.com/m29MlWigZu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 16, 2026

Tom Allen’s Defense is Taking Shape

Brown and Heldt made it clear that Tom Allen has made his mark on the defense after just one season. Despite adding one of the best coordinators in the sport, Clemson’s 2025 campaign was remembered for coverage busts and uncharacteristic weaknesses against high-powered offenses.

But heading into 2026, two of Clemson’s lynchpins don’t see that trend continuing.

The biggest thing that you get going into year 2 is that you get an understanding of the defense,” Brown said. “Understanding conceptually what we are trying to do. In Year 1, you’re really just looking at what my responsibilities are. I’ve really taken a step back and looked at it from that 30,000-foot view. When you’re able to understand that, then you can set your attention on the offense.”

“The second year within a scheme, you can’t put a price on it.” Heldt said. “The comfortability and the confidence that you’re able to play with, it really is game-changing. I think you saw it towards the end of last season, how we came together. All 11 (players) were moving in the same direction. I think it’s going to mean everything for us being able to bring all the new guys up to speed.”

That said, many coaches echoed what most of the Clemson has been saying for some time: the proof is in the results, not just the words spoken on a media day. As Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin said on Thursday, exuding confidence in the preseason “sounds good in a press conference. It’s a great sound bite. The reality is, we’ve got to make sure all those things translate to the season.”

Clemson's Newcomers are Turning Heads

Another theme from Thursday’s interviews was how highly each player talked about Clemson’s incoming transfers. Notably, Swinney added a record-setting 11 players via the transfer portal, almost triple last year’s total of four.

Those transfers have received high praise, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

“I haven’t seen him get on the field yet, but I think it’s going to be fun here in a few weeks to see him get out there,” Heldt said of JUCO defensive line transfer Andy Burburija. “He’s got tree trunk legs. I think that man’s going to stop the run.”

Other players that have come up time and time again include safety Corey Myrick (Southern Miss), cornerback Elliot Washington II (Penn State), and edge rusher London Merritt (Colorado). Projected as a third option behind Heldt and Jaheim Lawson, who will undoubtedly command double-teams and increased attention, Merritt appears to be primed for an instant impact.

With just five returning starters on the defensive side of the ball, it will be a baptism of fire for several players. A high-profile opening game at Tiger Stadium against LSU will only amplify that spotlight.