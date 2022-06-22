Clemson has added another key piece to the 2023 recruiting class.

2023 DT Stephiylan Green, out of Rome, Georgia, has committed to the Tigers. The elite-level talent has two dozen offers and chose Clemson over other finalists Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia. He is the second commitment in as many days, as 2023 DE AJ Hoffler announced a verbal pledge on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the country and a Top-250 talent overall.

Green publicly announced an offer from the Tigers after taking an official visit the first weekend in June. He is the second defensive tackle to commit in the 2023 class, joining Vic Burley who announced his commitment one week ago.

The addition of Green now gives Clemson a total of 13 commitments in the current recruiting cycle and continues what has been a red-hot month of June for the program on the recruiting trail. The Tigers have picked up 11 verbal pledges this month alone, giving Clemson what is generally considered at the moment, a Top-5 class.

All Clemson's Take: A crucial piece to this class, as the Tigers are looking at replacing a ton of talent along the defensive front. Green's film shows a powerful interior guy, who routinely dominates opponents. Has the ability to rush the quarterback from the inside and could develop into an elite-level run-stuffer sooner rather than later. Will need to work on his technique and add a little weight but looks like a guy that could come in and possibly compete for early playing time.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

