Clemson Remains Third in Updated 2021 Recruiting Class Rankings

Coaching staffs across the nation are now starting to gear up for the home stretch of the current recruiting cycle as they attempt to put the finishing touches on their respective 2021 recruiting classes.

Each month SI All-American updates the 2021 recruiting class rankings and after the most recent update there has been no movement in the top five of the overall team rankings.

SI All-American still has the Tigers current recruiting class ranked third overall behind Ohio State and Alabama, with Georgia and LSU rounding out the top five.

Clemson currently has 17 players committed in the 2021 class, with seven of those players being ranked in the SI99.

"Third in our rankings are the Clemson Tigers, with 7 commits inside the SI99. That “Super-7” features 5 prospects in the top 50. The trifecta of WR pledges is led by our No. 2 prospect at that position, Beaux Collins, who’s No. 21 in the SI99. Will Shipley is our No. 3 running back, Troy Stellato is our No. 8 Slot receiver and Jake Brinningstool is our No. 4 H-Tight End prospect. Interior defensive lineman Payton Page, the No. 25 prospect in the SI99, is an elephant in the defensive trenches, and linebackers Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter are both among the top 50 prospects in the SI99. Pass-rushers Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson can boast the same, with Patterson possessing alpha-rusher traits."-SI All American's Edwin Weathersby II

SI All American 2021 Team Rankings:

1. Ohio State

2. Alabama

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Oregon

7. Florida

8. Michigan

9. Miami

10. Oklahoma

11. Notre Dame

12. Tennessee

13. Southern Cal

14. Auburn

15. North Carolina

16. Texas A & M

17. Texas

18. Washington

19. Arizona St

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin

22. Iowa

23. Maryland

24. Nebraska

25. Florida State

