Clemson Shockingly Loses Commitment from Edge Rusher After Flip to Duke

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Bryce Davis has Flipped his Commitment from Clemson to Duke, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 255 EDGE from Greensboro, NC had been Committed to the Tigers since July



“I love the culture, I love the people, & I love what they are building at Duke.… pic.twitter.com/P9MHI9znHc