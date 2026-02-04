Clemson Tigers Add In-State Defensive Lineman to 2026 Class

Despite being hot through the transfer portal, the Clemson Tigers got back to the recruiting trail with a strong signing for their 2026 class.

Defensive lineman Connor McFadden announced his commitment to Clemson on Tuesday afternoon, coming in this summer to join the roster. Head coach Dabo Swinney adds another defensive lineman to the 2026 class before National Signing Day, which occurs today.

McFadden played for Catawba Ridge High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina, being a local product to add to the list of Tigers committed next season. In 2025, he finished with seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss for the Copperheads, helping cement himself as a strong PWO for next season.

He joins three others who have already pledged their loyalty to Clemson for next season. McFadden is the last to join Michael Foster, JR Hardrick and Kameron Cody to help add to the Tigers’ defensive line next season.

The 6-foot-5, 238-pound lineman also saw time at tight end last season at Catawba Ridge. He caught 13 passes for 146 yards. The numbers help show off some strong hands that could be used on the defensive line in the Tigers’ advantage next season.

McFadden joins another plethora of players that will be added to Clemson’s defensive line next season. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen added London Merritt, Kourtney Kelly, CJ Wesley and Markus Strong were all picked up through the transfer portal in January, beginning the new-look Clemson defensive line that saw plenty of losses from last season.

Key players like T.J. Parker, Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart will be difficult to replace, but McFadden will look to aid those efforts beginning in the summer.

The South Carolina native will look to use his frame to come off the edge, being more of a raw prospect from this class that Swinney will look to mold into another standout product from inside the state.

He will have a lot of competition, joining players on the defensive line like Jahiem Lawson, Will Heldt, Amare Adams and Vic Burley as current standouts on the defensive line. However, there’s plenty of promise with the local product.

While there could be more, don’t be surprised if more commitments or junior-college additions come up over the next few days, especially during the National Signing Day period.

National Signing Day will continue to roll on as Wednesday continues, and Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with every flip or commit that decides to pledge to the program for the next seasons to come.