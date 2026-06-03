Clemson Tigers Add Standout Cornerback to 2027 Class Following Official Visit

Clemson football has had plenty of success on the recruiting trail, and another member of the secondary pledged his commitment to the program for years to come.

Three-star cornerback Bryant Robinson announced that he will be a Clemson Tiger, being released on social media on Wednesday. Robinson was another player of many who was on campus for the program’s massive recruiting weekend, and head coach Dabo Swinney gets another who recently visited.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Bryant Robinson has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 190 CB from Frisco, TX chose the Tigers over Arizona State, Texas Tech, and Arizona



“ALL IN, TCBT3 🐅!!!”https://t.co/401KZ7pFPG pic.twitter.com/qY4IL9O61e — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 3, 2026

He chose the Tigers over Texas Tech, Arizona State and Arizona, who were all looking to make a push to nab the cornerback from Clemson. However, cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has been pushing for him since last summer.

Robinson is the No. 61 cornerback from the 2027 class, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 81 player from Texas, playing for Frisco Lone Star High School.

The Tigers have trended for Robinson for a while, being the program to have him on the most visits and hosting him for his second official visit after Arizona State earlier in May. He was on campus for Clemson’s season opener against LSU back in August, and returned for the Elite Retreat at the beginning of March.

Last week, Robinson received two predictions from Clemson247’s Cory Fravel and Austin Hannon, meaning that the commitment was essentially locked in, it was just a matter of when he wanted to tell the world.

In his junior season, the 6-foot-2.5, 175-pound cornerback finished with 46 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions. He was also a standout basketball player at Lone Star, despite deciding to play college sports on the gridiron instead of the hardwood.

Swinney’s 2027 class now has two cornerbacks in the class, with Robinson joining local product Christian Chancellor Jr. in the room. For the secondary as a whole, he also joins four-star recruit Jarrell Chandler and longtime commit Harrison Luke to have defensive coordinator Tom Allen pleased with how the defensive class is forming.

As a whole, Clemson now has 10 commits on defense and 22 as a whole, which is good enough for 11th in the country for the 2027 cycle. The Tigers will look to continue to compete with the Miami Hurricanes, who are currently the highest ACC school in terms of recruiting for this specific class.

With potentially even more commits pledging to be Tigers in recent days, Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with other commitments of recruits in the near future.