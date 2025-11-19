Clemson Tigers WR Logging Career-Low Snap Counts
For a receiver who burst onto the national scene as a true freshman, Tyler Brown's recent workload tells a very different story, as his snap count has cratered to one of its lowest points since arriving at Clemson.
After starting his career as one of the Tigers' most reliable young playmakers, Brown has spent the past few weeks watching far more from the sidelines than he and fans alike expected.
The 5-foot-10 wideout's drop in snaps in 2025 hasn't been subtle. To begin the season, Brown saw the field at a high rate, totaling 231 snaps through the first seven contests. However, over the last four games, he's logged just 40 snaps, including career lows (aside from prior injury limitations) of eight against Louisville and seven the previous week versus Florida State.
He's accounted for 19 receptions and 160 receiving yards this season through 12 weeks.
"We just got him right where we need him," head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. "He'll be ready to go if something happens to Antonio. It's a critical position for us, and that's just the way snaps have been. We love TB. He's a great player. But, he can only rep so many places. He's got a lot of great days ahead. He's just a sophomore with a couple more years left."
It's worth remembering how his trajectory looked not too long ago.
In 2023, Brown arrived at Clemson as a true freshman and delivered a breakout campaign in Antonio Williams' absence, quickly becoming the Tigers' most dependable spark at receiver. He finished the year with a team-high 52 catches for 531 yards and four touchdowns, earning Freshman All-American honors in the process.
Brown was looking to maintain his production heading into 2024, but unfortunately, injuries forced him to a halt. In the home-opener for Clemson against Appalachian State, he suffered an ankle injury that he'd try to battle for two more games, but just couldn't. He had surgery on it in mid-October to stabilize it, but took a medical redshirt and missed the remainder of the season.
This fall was supposed to be his chance to get back on track, but it's quite literally been the opposite, and nobody really knows why. While, of course, the Tigers have two very talented receivers in Antonio Williams and T.J. Moore, how can Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley not get Brown involved at the slot?
Brown's dip in playing time raises broader questions about Clemson's offensive identity. The Tigers have struggled to find a steady passing rhythm throughout this season, and limiting one of their most explosive receivers makes even less sense with top target Bryant Wesco Jr. out for the season.
Nevertheless, FCS opponent Furman is coming to Tiger Town this weekend, and it could be the perfect chance for Brown to see a meaningful bump in snaps for the first time in nearly a month.