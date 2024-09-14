Clemson Tigers Included in Top Schools List of Four-Star Linebacker
During this bye week, Clemson is hoping to get some work done on the recruiting trail as they turn their attention to the upcoming classes with the 2025 cycle all but wrapped up.
There is still an opportunity for the Tigers to add some more players in 2025 before National Signing Day makes everything official, but the majority of work to be done in recruiting now centers around future classes heading into their junior and sophomore years.
Clemson needs maintain their stronghold on the national pipeline they have built, especially because they don't utilize the transfer portal.
They got some good news when talented four-star linebacker Anthony Davis put them in his top 12 schools list alongside some of the best programs in the country.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, the Georgia native has received interest from around 40 schools before trimming his focus to just this group.
Davis opened up about what made him interested in these programs, telling Chad Simmons of On3, "These 12 schools stay in contact, they have shown they really want me and I like the way they recruit me. I have gotten to know a lot about these coaching staffs, I have had some good visits to some of these schools and I can see myself at any of these schools."
He's been busy traveling around to see those schools, already having taken 12 visits so far with four of them going to Auburn.
None of them have been in an official capacity, so things are still early in this process.
However, he's already shared that one of these 12 schools is going to be the team he ultimately commits to, which is why he made this cut when he did.
"I am putting my focus on these schools and I will likely commit to one of the schools on this list one day. I could commit early or decide to wait. Whenever God tells me the time is perfect to commit is when I will do it. It is something I will keep thinking about and see when I get that feeling," Davis added.
Ranked as the 203rd overall player in the 2026 and the No. 18 linebacker per On3's Industry Ranking, he's the type of player Clemson would love to land, especially based on their pedigree at that position.
Davis will certainly be someone to monitor as the Tigers have yet to host him on campus.