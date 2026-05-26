Clemson Tigers Look to Capitalize on Hot Recruiting Streak With Pivotal OV Weekend

Over the last eight days, Clemson has brought five four-star recruits for the 2027 class. Now, the Tigers have a chance to match that number in just one weekend.

Head coach Dabo Swinney is hosting a massive recruiting weekend that is filled with official visits from the 2027 cycle. Tigertown will be filled with more committed Tigers and other prospects who have the program as one of their top schools. For those players, Swinney will look to put them all in as a Clemson commitment.

31 players from the 2027 class will be on campus during the weekend of May 29-31, while all 12 of Clemson’s current recruiting class will be on site. That leaves 19 others that Swinney and his staff will look to persuade to make Tigers before the summer begins.

If you take a look at last year, they did a good job of locking in more than half of the visitors during this official visit weekend.

The last weekend of May is always an important recruiting weekend for the Tigers, who typically bring a plethora of recruits on campus to get more commitments. Last May, 31 recruits were on campus for these festivities. By the end of the recruiting cycle, 17 of them ended up committing to Clemson.

Out of the uncommitted recruits, here are three prospects that would be crucial to Clemson’s recruiting success.

Ta’Shawn Poole, Safety

On3 has Clemson in the lead to get a commitment from the four-star safety, and a successful visit this weekend will only help that.

Poole visited the Tigers once back in March during the Elite Retreat weekend, which was when he was given his offer. This will be his first official visit, although he is expected to visit other schools that he put in his final six.

Some big fish are among the finalists for Poole with the Tigers. LSU, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Florida State will also be competing to get the safety as well. The Macon, Georgia native is the No. 4 safety in the 2027 class, according to Rivals. He’s a top 10 player in the Peach State as well.

The Tigers will be the first to host him officially, however, and that’s an advantage for safeties coach Nolan Turner. Now, he will look to bring him into a recruiting class that has the likes of Jarrell Chandler and Harrison Luke at the position.

Tae Walden Jr., Athlete

Recruited as a wide receiver, although he has reps at cornerback, Walden has been on Clemson’s radar for a while.

He was also on campus for the Tigers’ Elite Retreat, getting an offer from wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. The Clemson position coach has plenty of success with bringing in top talent, already doing so with four-stars Trey Wimbley and Jamarin Simmons thus far.

Walden is the No. 2 athlete in the class, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking. He’s a top-four player from the state of Tennessee and was a first-team All-Region at both receiver and cornerback last season.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound standout doesn’t have the Tigers at the top of his list just yet, according to On3. Ole Miss leads the charge, while the Georgia Bulldogs are the other team ahead in the recruiting race. However, Clemson is one of his first official visits, and Swinney will look to set a top example compared to the other schools he will visit following that.

Cahron Wheeler, Edge Rusher

Swinney doesn’t have an edge rusher in the 2027 cycle just yet, but that can change following a successful visit with Wheeler. It would help fill a critical need as well.

Wheeler is the No. 10 edge rusher in the class, according to On3. The Tigers are also leading the charge for the Baltimore native, being in a recruiting battle with Florida for the 6-foot-5, 245-pound standout.

He was another player who received an offer during Clemson’s Elite Retreat back in March, and Wheeler put the program in his final six schools back in April. This will be his first official visit before heading to Gainesville the following weekend to be hosted by the Gators.

Whoever has a stronger recruiting pitch after these two weeks is probably the one who will end up getting the coveted edge rusher. Clemson is first, and it will set the tone for how Wheeler feels going into next week.

Clemson Recruits Attending

QB Kharim Hughley

WR Jamarin Simmons

LB Bryce Kish

RB Gary Walker

S Jarrell Chandler

WR Trey Wimbley

IOL Carter Jones

DL Jaden Wuerth

LB Max Brown

S Harrison Luke

CB Christian Chancellor Jr.

TE Carter Blackwell

Uncommitted 2027 Recruits Attending

Ta’Shawn Poole, Safety, Four-Star

Tae Walden Jr., Athlete, Four-Star

Cahron Wheeler, Edge Rusher, Four-Star

Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, Safety, Four-Star

Roman Igwebuike, Linebacker, Four-Star

Nate Carson, Offensive Lineman, Four-Star

Lawrence Britt, Wide Receiver, Four-Star

Santana Harvey, Edge Rusher, Four-Star

Sean Fox, Linebacker, Four-Star

Reed Ramsier, Offensive Lineman, Four-Star

Justin Weeks, Edge Rusher, Three-Star

JJ Brown, Offensive Tackle, Three-Star

Elijah Morrison, Offensive Lineman, Three-Star

Elijah Cox, Edge Rusher, Three-Star

Bryant Robinson, Cornerback, Three-Star

Seth Williams, Safety, Three-Star

Julian Cromartie, Wide Receiver, Three Star

JiQuan Rogers, Edge Rusher, Three-Star

Nicholas Pollack, Tight End, Unranked