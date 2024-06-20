Clemson Tigers Poised For More Football Recruiting Battles With Michigan
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers were hoping to get a commitment from quarterback Brady Hart. Unfortunately, that did not end up becoming a reality.
Instead, Hart, a four-star quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, decided to commit to the Michigan Wolverines. While it was a disappointing decision for Clemson, they've moved on to focusing on other recruits.
Thankfully, the Tigers have another quarterback target in the 2026 class. Tait Reynolds will be a key name to watch following Hart's decision.
Losing out to Michigan is nothing to be embarrassed about. The Wolverines are coming off of a National Championship win last season and are one of the most attractive programs in the nation.
Now, it appears that Clemson will need to buckle up for two more recruiting battles with Michigan.
Two more players with offers from the Tigers are set to visit the Wolverines. Both four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts and four-star linebacker Kamar Archie are receiving heavy interest from Michigan.
Despite the potential battle, Clemson has received glowing reviews from both Watts and Archie.
Following his official visit, Watts did not hold back on the Tigers' program. His interest in the school was extremely obvious.
“They definitely set the bar and I’d say that they’re the standard. It checks all the boxes. All the boxes are checked. Clemson set the bar. And I think it’ll be interesting to see how other schools compare. Because I was just absolutely amazed and blown away by the generosity and the hospitality and quality of the people at Clemson.”
Archie also spoke highly of his visit with Clemson. He was the only linebacker that the Tigers brought in for that visit and that clearly meant something to the four-star recruit.
“Means a lot to me. Just knowing how special Clemson is. That I was the only linebacker there, that plays a big part in my recruitment, as well, with me making my final decision. Just because I know the importance they have, like how important I am to Clemson and Coach (Wes) Goodwin.”
While Clemson has to feel good about their chances, a battle with Michigan is never easy.
After losing out on Hart to the Wolverines, the Tigers can only hope that they get the better of the Big 10 powerhouse program in the next two recruiting battles.
Both Watts and Archie would be big-time additions for the 2026 class.