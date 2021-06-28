2022 Clemson RB Target Sets Commitment Date, Trevor Etienne Update

One of Clemson's top running back targets in the 2022 recruiting class, Branson Robinson has set a commitment date, while the other target, Trevor Etienne, is still keeping his options open.

The Tigers already have what many consider to be a loaded running back room and they are looking to add one more to the stable in the 2022 recruiting class.

Clemson has only offered three backs in the class. Emmanuel Henderson, who many consider the top back in the class, has already committed to Alabama. Branson Robinson and Trevor Etienne are the other two that have picked up offers and both are still undecided.

Robinson is set to announce next month. The SI All-American candidate was scheduled to be on hand for the Elite Retreat but did not attend and all signs point to Georgia landing the highly-touted back from Mississippi.

That leaves Etienne as the lone remaining target on the Tigers board with an offer. The younger brother of former Clemson standout Travis was in attendance for the Elite Retreat but is also being courted by many of the big-name SEC programs.

Etienne named his ten finalists earlier this month with Penn State, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Tennessee and Clemson making the cut.

However, unlike Robinson, Etienne doesn't appear to be anywhere close to a decision. He is taking as many visits as possible and keeping all of his options open.

He was recently in Baton Rouge, but LSU appears to have at least one, possibly two running backs higher on their board. Alabama having already taken Henderson can't help their cause. The same thing applies with Robinson heading to Georgia. Florida could end up being Clemson's biggest competition when it's all said and done.

Etienne has reportedly been wary of playing in the shadow of his older brother if he were to choose Clemson and wants to go somewhere he can make his own mark. However, running backs coach C.J. Spiller has made it a point to remind Etienne that he is always going to be compared to his older brother no matter where he chooses to play.

The appeal of playing in the SEC is a factor here too. How strong that pull is, though, is hard to really determine.

It will be interesting to see how Clemson moves forward here. There are a number of talented running back prospects that have yet to make decisions still available. Does the coaching staff decide to play the waiting game with Etienne or do they choose to widen the search, and start looking at other options?