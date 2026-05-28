Clemson Left Out of Four-Star Offensive Guard's Finalists

With Clemson's big official visit weekend just around the corner, a steady stream of news has been emerging about which recruits will remain in attendance — and the latest update arrived today.

On Thursday morning, interior offensive lineman Reed Ramsier announced his top two finalists and chose to leave Clemson out of the picture, instead including Texas and Auburn, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Ramsier also joined Lawrence Britt and Tae Walden Jr. in canceling his official visit for this weekend. He will first visit Auburn for the weekend of June 12, followed by Texas the weekend after.

He is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 228 overall player, the No. 12 player at his position and the No. 22 recruit in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports Rankings.

NEWS: Four-Star IOL Reed Ramsier is down to Auburn and Texas, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 290 IOL has canceled his OV to Clemson this weekend and will only OV Auburn and Texas over the next 2 weekends



He’s ranked as the No. 2 IOL in Floridahttps://t.co/Xf9ZbGSytk pic.twitter.com/eW0T7elmlp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 28, 2026

The news comes as a surprise to many, as the Tigers appeared to be the front-runner heading into this weekend, but it makes sense once you know the full story.

Interestingly, Clemson actually advised Ramsier not to visit, with the Tigers setting their sights on a different 2027 guard in three-star Elijah Morrison, according to Tiger Illustrated's Paul Strelow.

Morrison, who attends Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia, is one of the newer names to the recruiting scene, earning 21 of his 22 offers within the past five months. Initially, Georgia was the leader for the 305-pound lineman, but once Clemson brought him in for the Elite Retreat in March, they immediately became a team to look out for.

He continued to build a connection with offensive line coach Matt Luke over the next few months and made sure to include the Tigers among his top five options in mid-April. By the beginning of May, he had received an offer from the program and scheduled an official visit for this coming weekend.

While Morrison isn't officially a Clemson Tiger yet, the deal looks to be all but done if the staff feels confident enough to tell Ramsier to look elsewhere. Not to mention, On3's Chad Simmons has already logged an expert prediction that the program will land him.

As it stands, he'll come to Tigertown this weekend, followed by Georgia and Florida State — that is only if he makes it out of Clemson without committing, though.

If Morrison is to pledge to the Tigers, he'll be the second offensive lineman to make that decision, with four-star offensive guard Carter Jones committing to the program last week. Clemson's 2027 recruiting class currently sits at No. 15 nationally and No. 2 in the ACC, according to On3 Rankings.