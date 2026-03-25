2027 Safety With More Than 30 Offers Commits To Clemson Tigers

On their quest back to the top, Clemson football continues to recruit at a high level with the recent addition of safety Seth Williams. A three-star, 2027 recruit, Williams has now found a home in one of the best safety rooms in the ACC.

Out of Lakeside High School in Atlanta, Georgia, Williams was a highly desired prospect, receiving more than 30 offers from various programs. Among them, Williams chose Clemson over the likes of Vanderbuilt, NC State, Penn State, West Virginia and several others.

“I’m home, Death Valley,” Williams said on his social media.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 Safety Seth Williams has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 192 S from Atlanta, GA chose the Tigers over Penn State, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, and Iowa State



“I’m home Death Valley”https://t.co/mfnMMVQyNq pic.twitter.com/g2OHvUGxeM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 24, 2026

At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Williams is the 102nd ranked safety in his class, and the No. 113 overall recruit out of the state of Georgia. With a senior season still yet to commence, Williams boasts the prospect of further promise.

In his junior year, Williams tallied 73 total tackles (five for loss), two interceptions and a forced fumble. Although primarily a safety, Williams also recorded offensive snaps in 2025 as a wide receiver, where he recorded 10 receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams is the seventh class of 2027 recruit, joining quarterback Kharim Hughley, linebackers Max Brown and Bryce Kish, receiver Trey Wimbley, cornerback Christian Chancellor Jr. and fellow three-star safety Harrison Luke, who also hails from Georgia.

Recruited by recently promoted defensive passing game coordinator Thomas Allen, Williams' commitment to play at Clemson is a display of the pull of Clemson’s defensive staffing unit. Tom Allen, father to Thomas Allen, has had a lot of success with safeties recently, too.

In the transfer portal, Clemson added two safeties alone: Jerome Carter III from Old Dominion and and Corey Myrick from Southern Miss.

“We got our top two safeties. We went after these two guys, and we got both of them,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “These guys are long and they can run.”

Recruiting with purpose and a vision is nothing new for Swinney, and nor is recruiting a wide receiver-safety combo player.

Senior safety Ronan Hanafin, who led the safety room last year and is entering his fourth season at Clemson after entering as a four-star safety out of Cambridge, Massachusetts, began his Clemson career as a wide receiver before switching to the defensive side of the ball.

When the 2027 season rolls around, Williams will be working under safeties coach Nolan Turner, who was promoted into the role following the departure of Mickey Conn in January of 2025. Formerly a safety for Clemson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams will have all the tools to succeed in the next chapter of his career.