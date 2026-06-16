Four-Star 2027 Edge Rusher Puts Clemson Tigers in Final Decision, Sets Commitment Date

Nearing the end of his recruitment, an edge rusher whom the Clemson Tigers have been targeting will await a final decision in the near future.

Four-star defensive end Justin Weeks put Clemson as one of his final three schools ahead of his decision, announcing it on his social media handles to begin the week. Weeks is a critical Tiger target who has visited multiple times, but unofficial and official.

But here’s the catch: the Tigers haven’t offered him just yet, according to multiple major recruiting databases.

Weeks visited the Tigers on an unofficial visit at the end of March during the program’s Elite Retreat weekend. Then, he was back on campus in the last week of May. Of course, that was during Clemson’s loaded recruiting weekend that featured at least 30 recruits, both committed and uncommitted.

The Atlanta native is the No. 31 edge rusher in the class of 2027, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking. Weeks is the No. 34 player from the state of Georgia.

Clemson currently has 22 commitments from the class, and that already includes three edge rushers. Desmond Malpress, Santana Harvey and JiQuan Rogers all committed shortly after their official visits at the end of May. Weeks would be the fourth, just happening a little later than the other three, to commit after visiting the Tigers.

It’s not going to be that easy, though.

His other two schools are Georgia Tech and North Carolina, and one of those is the favorite to land him. Being from the city, it wouldn’t be difficult for Weeks to go a couple of miles to the Yellow Jackets’ campus. That’s what the insiders believe as well.

On3 has Weeks with an 89.4% chance to join Brent Key and Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech insider Rod Mackenzie has Weeks going to the Yellow Jackets, as does Dawgs247 staff writer Benjamin Wolk. Both revealed their predictions earlier this week.

He is also coming off of a visit to the program.

It’s 2026 and recruiting can change with each day, however, especially without an offer. If Clemson does decide to offer the edge rusher, perhaps a late swoop could occur. However, only time will tell if that actually occurs.

Weeks brings a 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame into whatever program he decides to head to. He can play either defensive line or off the edge, but his height would bring more of a threat on the end instead of inside. Of course, that will be up to whatever defensive coordinator ends up getting him.

Weeks’s decision is set for Thursday, and the Tigers will look to see the Paw in his final choice later this week.