Son Of Clemson Assistant Gaining Recruiting Momentum
The Clemson Tigers may have been early to the party with a familiar face.
After reportedly impressing scouts at a football camp hosted by the University of Georgia, class of 2027 defensive back Harrison Luke (son of Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke) has picked up three SEC offers in the past 24 hours.
Before Thursday’s camp, his only reported offer came from Clemson, which he had announced on June 1, via X.
Besides Clemson, he has now also received offers from the University of Georgia, Ole Miss, Auburn and Western Kentucky.
The 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back was limited last season due to a foot injury. Still, he was able to return for the playoffs and help lead North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.)to their first 4A State Championship win in program history. The rising junior is a two-sport athlete, contributing to North Oconee’s baseball team as a shortstop and pitcher.
His father, Matt, joined the Tigers staff in 2023 after previously serving as Georgia’s associate head coach and offensive line coach from 2020-2021. During his time at Georgia, he helped the Bulldogs win a National Championship while totaling a 22-3 record throughout his time in Athens.
He also has experience as a head coach, serving as Ole Miss’ head coach from 2017-2019.
Since joining the Tigers staff, Luke has been credited for his abilities as a recruiter. Clemson has already landed five offensive-line commits for the class of 2026, which would be their biggest class at that position group since 2020.