Top Clemson Football Target Narrows List of Top Schools
As the recruiting cycle for the class of 2027 continues to ramp up, the Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney have already gotten off to a solid start, ranking No. 12 in 247 Sports' recruiting rankings.
Currently, Clemson has two four-star prospects committed, per 247Sports Composite: linebacker Max Brown, brother of Sammy, and quarterback Kharim Hughley.
That being said, one of the most coveted safeties in the class, Rolesville (N.C.) four-star Marquis Bryant, has narrowed his recruitment to six schools, and Clemson made the cut. Bryant also included Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Tennessee in his top six.
Bryant ranks as the No. 163 overall prospect, the No. 13 Safety and the No. 7 player in his state, per the 247 Sports Composite.
While Clemson is the most recent offer of the group, that's pretty telling for them to make the top six that easily. But he was on campus for an unofficial visit in March of this year and September of last year before landing his offer at the beginning of June, so it's not all that unexpected.
The apparent threat to the Tigers is Tennessee, as they extended an offer in May of last year and have had him back on campus four times since then.
The hard-hitting North Carolina native has drawn national attention for his instincts and physicality on the back end, and the Tigers are firmly in the mix as he draws closer to his final decision.
As a freshman on varsity for Rolesville High School, the 5-foot-11 safety immediately made an impact, accounting for 53 tackles, two for a loss, 10 pass deflections, one interception, one sack and one forced fumble, per MaxPreps.
His versatility on defense was undeniable and only progressed heading into his sophomore campaign, recording 88 tackles, nine for a loss, 22 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two sacks and two interceptions, per HighSchoolOT, while leading Rolesville to the 4A State Championship, where they'd unfortunately lose to the No. 1 seed Grimsley 35-23.
While he couldn't put a trophy in his school's case, he surely left the season on a good note as he was named to the MaxPreps All-American Second Team and was one of only three to earn First Team All-State honors as a sophomore.
With a loaded 2026 safety class already committed, Clemson and safeties coach Mickey Conn are focused on building long-term depth in the secondary. The pursuit of Bryant signals that the Tigers are looking for impact players who can complement and eventually lead that unit into the future.