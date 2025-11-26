Four-Star Clemson Target Announces Commitment Date
With recruiting of the 2027 class heating up around College Football, the Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney look to keep their momentum up by locking down a high-profile safety.
This past Tuesday, four-star Marquis Bryant announced that he'll be setting his commitment date for Dec. 16.
The programs in the mix for the elite ball-hawk consist of: Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Indiana, UNC, Florida State, NC State, Rutgers and Nebraska.
The 185-pound safety is rated a four-star and ranks as the No. 169 overall prospect, the No. 17 safety and the No. 8 player in the state of North Carolina, according to Rivals.
The Tigers have been in contact with Bryant for a while now, dating back to September 2024, when he took his first unofficial visit to the school for their contest against NC State. Since then, he's been back on campus once, stopping by in March of this year to get a glimpse of spring practice. The only other program to host the highly-touted safety multiple times is, unsurprisingly, Tennessee, with four — a trend that always seems to overlap with Clemson.
Bryant's talent has been noticeable since he stepped onto the high school scene, earning a spot on Rolesville High School's varsity squad as a freshman. In 12 games, he recorded 53 tackles, two for a loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 10 pass deflections and one interception.
He delivered similar production as a sophomore, posting 58 tackles, a tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and an interception while helping Rolesville finish 14-2 and rank No. 3 in the state. The Rams made a deep run in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs but ultimately fell to nationally ranked No. 21 Grimsley in the state title game.
This past season, Rolesville had its worst record in four years, finishing 9-4 and losing to Hoggard in the third round of the playoffs. However, Bryant had his best year statistically in coverage, totaling 28 tackles, one for a loss, one forced fumble, three pass deflections and six interceptions — returning one for a touchdown.
If the top-20 safety pledges to the Tigers in mid-December, he'd be joining an already impressive recruiting class that includes four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley, three-star linebacker Max Brown — brother of Sammy Brown — three-star safety Harrison Luke — son of Clemson OL coach Matt Luke — and his teammate, three-star cornerback Christian Chancellor Jr.