With No ACCCG to Prepare for, Clemson Coaches Will Now Hit Recruiting Trail

With the Palmetto Bowl now in the books, the Tigers find themselves in an unfamiliar spot.

For the past six seasons, Clemson has spent the week following the rivalry matchup with the Gamecocks preparing for the ACC Championship Game. This season, that will not be the case, meaning the coaching staff will have a little more downtime on their hands than they are generally accustomed to.

With no game to prepare for, Dabo Swinney will use the next week to try and put the finishing touches on the 2022 recruiting class. Although the longtime head coach would prefer seeing his team making a seventh consecutive appearance in Charlotte.

“I’d much rather be in Charlotte," Swinney said following the 30-0 win over South Carolina. "I kind of like that advantage, to be honest with you. That’s the best recruiting; when you’re in Charlotte playing for a championship. It is what it is. We’ll take advantage of it. We’re in a great place."

Currently, the Tigers have 14 players committed, and Swinney recently said that he expects to sign somewhere between 17-20 players, depending on how things play out. There's also the possibility that the Tigers could look to the transfer portal for the first time since its inception.

"We’ll use the portal if it’s something that we have to do," Swinney said. "It’s not been a need for us at this point. If it ever becomes a need, then we’ll address it strategically. It’ll have to be the right fit, but it’s not something that we’ve needed. Obviously, every day is a new day in the recruiting world."

However, with early signing day rapidly approaching (December 15), Swinney likes where the Tigers currently stand. At the same time he knows there is still more work to do and is looking forward to signing another top-tiered class.

"I love our class that’s coming in," Swinney said. "We’ll always be a developmental program."