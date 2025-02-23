Clemson Tigers Softball Continues Roll Through Home Tournament
Just one team stands in the way of the Clemson Tigers softball team sweeping its Clemson Classic this weekend at McWhorter Stadium — and it’s the team the Tigers beat on Saturday.
The Tigers (8-6) beat the Marshall Thundering Herd, 8-3, on Saturday, and will face them in a rematch on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. to wrap up the tournament.
The Tigers beat the Elon Phoenix, 4-3, and the Villanova Wildcats, 1-0, on Friday in a doubleheader.
The Tigers rolled in the third inning against Marshall, scoring five runs to take control of the game. The Tigers had seven extra-base hits in the game.
In the third, Julia Knowler had an RBI double to start the scoring. Following that, Aby Viera — who went 3-for-3 — slugged an RBI double to make it 2-0. The rest of the scoring in that inning came on a three-run home run by Ava Wilson.
Marian Collins later hit a solo home run for the Tigers, while Maddie Moore also doubled in another run.
That was more than enough for pitcher Brooke McCubbin, who claimed her second win of the season. She went 5.2 innings and struck out seven. Macey Cintron came on to pitch the final 1.1 innings and register her first career save.
On Friday, the Tigers had to rally to win both games.
Clemson fell behind Elon, 2-0, early in the game. But Cintron, a freshman pitcher, served as a backstop to allowing the game to get out of hand, as she struck out a career-high 10 hitters.
The Tigers tied the game in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Jamison Brockenbrough’s RBI single up the middle scored two runs. But the Tigers were unable to wrest the lead away by the end of the frame. The Phoenix then answered in the fifth inning with a run to take a 3-2 lead.
Clemson took the lead for good in the sixth, as Moore singled home two runs to finish the scoring. Cintron closed out the game with two strikeouts in the seventh inning.
The Villanova game turned into a pitcher’s duel, as Clemson senior pitcher Reese Basinger had eight strikeouts. The game went into extra innings, the second of the season for the Tigers.
Moore, who drove in the game winner against Elon, was placed at second base as the ghostrunner in the bottom of the eighth. Julia Knowler hit an RBI single to drive in Moore and end the game.