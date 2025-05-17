Clemson Tigers Softball Defeats USC Upstate in Massive Regionals Victory
The Clemson Tigers softball program found their way to the Clemson Regional after a monumental takeover at the ACC Championships against the Florida State Seminoles.
After battling it out on the field at the regional against USC Upstate, the Tigers climbed their way to the top with a 10-2 victory.
Tigers Clinch Victory Against USC Upstate
The Tigers have done it again — taking home a regional win against USC Upstate. With such a feat, the program is in full on celebratory mode.
Now 44-12, the Tigers are undoubtedly on a hot streak as they continue on in their postseason endeavors.
Considered to be a run-rule victory, the Tigers have found themselves to be wrapped up in a remarkable success story.
This was no easy feat for the program, however. Early on in the matchup, it looked as though Upstate would take the lead. However, the Tigers wouldn't stand for such a defeat — once the fourth and fifth innings approached, thing started to turn around.
In the bottom of the fourth, Kylee Johnson hit a homer to left field which started the hot streak.
"We all trust, one through nine, that anybody can get it done. I was just trying to pick up my teammates and I did just that," said Johnson, as reported by Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider. "I was not trying to do anything. I was just trying to get things going."
"This is why you come to Clemson for this kind of environment — for this postseason feel — and to see it come to fruition, it's just crazy. You dream about this all your life and you come here and you get to feel that. It's really special," said freshman infielder Marian Collins following their matchup, per the official TigerNet YouTube channel.
Shortstop freshman Marian Collins, one of the most prominent players to take the field in Friday's victory, posted three hits and three RBIs.
Next up on the schedule for the Tigers will be a matchup against Northwestern on May 17 at McWhorter Stadium.