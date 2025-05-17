All Clemson

Clemson Tigers Softball Defeats USC Upstate in Massive Regionals Victory

The Clemson Tigers managed to pull off yet another incredible win during the regional.

Maria Aldrich

Clemson senior Maddie Moore (28) dishes a ball she dove for toward Clemson freshman Marian Collins (5) to force out USC Upstate junior Aimie Johnson (30) during the top of the fifth inning of the NCAA Softball Tournament Clemson Regional at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson Friday, May 16, 2025.
Clemson senior Maddie Moore (28) dishes a ball she dove for toward Clemson freshman Marian Collins (5) to force out USC Upstate junior Aimie Johnson (30) during the top of the fifth inning of the NCAA Softball Tournament Clemson Regional at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson Friday, May 16, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson Tigers softball program found their way to the Clemson Regional after a monumental takeover at the ACC Championships against the Florida State Seminoles.

After battling it out on the field at the regional against USC Upstate, the Tigers climbed their way to the top with a 10-2 victory.

Tigers Clinch Victory Against USC Upstate

The Tigers have done it again — taking home a regional win against USC Upstate. With such a feat, the program is in full on celebratory mode.

Now 44-12, the Tigers are undoubtedly on a hot streak as they continue on in their postseason endeavors.

Considered to be a run-rule victory, the Tigers have found themselves to be wrapped up in a remarkable success story.

This was no easy feat for the program, however. Early on in the matchup, it looked as though Upstate would take the lead. However, the Tigers wouldn't stand for such a defeat — once the fourth and fifth innings approached, thing started to turn around.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kylee Johnson hit a homer to left field which started the hot streak.

"We all trust, one through nine, that anybody can get it done. I was just trying to pick up my teammates and I did just that," said Johnson, as reported by Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider. "I was not trying to do anything. I was just trying to get things going."

"This is why you come to Clemson for this kind of environment — for this postseason feel — and to see it come to fruition, it's just crazy. You dream about this all your life and you come here and you get to feel that. It's really special," said freshman infielder Marian Collins following their matchup, per the official TigerNet YouTube channel.

Shortstop freshman Marian Collins, one of the most prominent players to take the field in Friday's victory, posted three hits and three RBIs.

Next up on the schedule for the Tigers will be a matchup against Northwestern on May 17 at McWhorter Stadium.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel, and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline, or spending time with family.

Home/Softball