20 of 24 Civil Suits Against Deshaun Watson have Been Settled

CLEMSON, S.C.-- Things are finally starting to move fast in the Deshaun Watson civil suits.

Tony Buzbee, who represents the 24 women who have accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior, announced in a statement Tuesday that all but four of the civil lawsuits against Watson have been settled.

Here is Buzbee's statement below.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reported that NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Tuesday that, "today's development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process."

Reports have said the NFL is expected to hand down some sort of disciplinary action to Watson before the start of the 2022 season. Some have reported that it could be a significant suspension.

Since March 16, 2021, 25 lawsuits have been filed against Watson. Besides the 20 that were settled on Tuesday, one of the 25 was dropped after the judge ruled her petition had to be amended with her name.

Buzbee pointed out that the first woman to file a lawsuit against the former Clemson quarterback, is not one of the 20 women who settled. Ashley Solis was also the first woman to speak publicly about her law suit against Watson.

"Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story. Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue," Buzbee said in the release. "I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court's schedule."

Watson was traded to Cleveland from Houston in March, where he signed a $230 million contract, which is all guaranteed.

Last week, when speaking with the Cleveland media, Watson admitted he does not regret any of his actions. However, he does regret the impact it has had on his family, friends and communities he represents.