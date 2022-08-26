Amari Rodgers Shows Versatility in Packers' Final Preseason Game

Former Clemson standout Amari Rodgers is looking to break through in his second season in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers receiver is willing to do anything to get on the field.

Amari Rodgers is looking to break through in his second season in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers receiver is willing to do anything to get on the field.

Rodgers lined up in the backfield and at slot receiver, while also handling kickoff and punt return duties in Green Bay's 17-10 loss on Thursday night at the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the team's final preseason game, the former Clemson standout was a jack-of-all-trades. Rodgers had four catches for 39 yards with a long of 15, and he also ran the ball three times for 17 yards, including an 11-yard gain.

Rodgers is trying to find his niche in the offense, which is going through an overhaul with the departure of No. 1 receiver Davante Adams. Rodgers hasn't cracked the starting lineup as he's working behind veteran Randall Cobb at slot receiver.

But the young receiver said earlier this week that he wants to be used like former South Carolina playmaker and San Francisco 49er Deebo Samuel.

"I'm just trying to help the team in any way, if it's in the backfield, in the return game and of course at receiver," Rodgers said. "Any way I can get the ball in my hands and showcase my talents and what I can do with the ball, I'm gonna do it."

Rodgers had 2,190 yards from scrimmage, 181 receptions, 529 punt-return yards and 17 total touchdowns in four years at Clemson. As an NFL rookie a year ago, he had four catches for 45 yards and one rush of 11 yards.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!