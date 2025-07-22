Former Clemson DT Named a Top Depth Piece to Watch on Falcons
As the 2025 NFL approaches, the Atlanta Falcons are left looking to prove they can get back on track after a late-season spiral. The defensive woes remain under the spotlight as one of the larger question marks this season.
One former member of the Clemson Tigers defense could prove the answer.
They named former Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro as the “non-starter” to keep an eye on.
ESPN’s Aaron Schatz thinks the former Tiger upping his game and pushing for the starting role would do a lot for the Falcons.
“Draftniks thought he was a quick, quality bull rusher who could also be stout against the run. Atlanta needs to be better on the interior after finishing 26th in run stop win rate last season, and a step forward from Orhorhoro -- enough to challenge Morgan Fox and Ta'Quon Graham for a starting spot -- would be a big help,” Schatz said.
Orhorhoro played at Clemson for five seasons from 2019 to 2023. Following a return from an injury in 2020, he began earning starter reps. He earned All-ACC honors in his final season in school.
In 53 games played in a Clemson uniform, Orhorhoro made 97 tackles - 25 1/2 for loss - and picked up 12 sacks.
The Falcons took him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They traded up to get him, but the return for that decision hasn’t come yet. He missed time due to injuries last season, only playing in eight games. He sustained an ankle injury during the Week Eight win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was designated to return to practice a month later.
In his limited time on the field, he picked up 11 tackles, one of which was for loss. Once he returned, he saw action in the final four games of the regular season. The Falcons expect him to make some type of impact. Once he got onto the field, he’s seen playing time in every game he’s been healthy for.