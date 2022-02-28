Former Clemson Offensive Lineman Sticking with Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence

Versatile lineman Tyler Shatley has agreed to a two-year deal to stay with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Clemson offensive lineman Tyler Shatley will be protecting Trevor Lawrence for at least another two seasons.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Monday that the franchise has extended Shatley's contract prior to him becoming a free agent next month. According to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, the two-year deal is worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed.

Shatley, who played at Clemson from 2010-13, has been with the Jaguars since signing with them as a free agent out of college in 2014. Shatley has primarily been a backup and had been under a one-year contract for the last three years. He started 18 games the last two seasons. Shatley made $2 million in 2021 and was set to hit the market this offseason.

His versatility to play center and guard is the main reason why the Jags made bringing him back a priority under new coach Doug Pederson. Shatley played in all 17 games, starting eight, in Lawrence's rookie season.

It was a difficult year for an offensive line that struggled to stay healthy and protect Lawrence, who was a star at Clemson before becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Shatley began his Clemson career as a fullback before playing on the defensive line and offensive line. He played in 51 career games for the Tigers and made 27 starts. Shatley was a team captain in 2013 and received All-ACC third-team honors.

