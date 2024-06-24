Former Clemson Star Named Player Minnesota Vikings Should Sign
The Clemson Tigers have seen many players go on and find success in the NFL. Dabo Swinney has done an excellent job of growing and developing talent.
One name that fans remember well is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
Renfrow was a standout for Clemson football and was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders. He made the Pro Bowl just a couple short years ago and looked to be developing into a potential star. Over the last two years, he has struggled to find the same success.
Right now, Renfrow is a free agent. He is awaiting another opportunity and there are plenty of teams around the NFL that need wide receiver help.
Now, he has been linked to a possible fit. The former Tigers' star has been named a possible fit for the Minnesota Vikings by ESPN's Aaron Schatz.
"Minnesota could use a veteran slot receiver who knows how to get open underneath while Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are stretching defenses."
During the 2023 season with the Raiders, Renfrow ended up catching just 25 passes for 255 yards.
Back in 2021, Renfrow showed what he is capable of producing. He racked up 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.
At 28 years of age, Renfrow deserves another shot. No one knows why his targets decreased so sharply in Las Vegas, but he has proven that he has the talent to make a major impact. If the Vikings were to sign him, he could be able to slide in perfect as the slot wideout for Andy Dalton or J.J. McCarthy.
Renfrow had a great four-year career with Clemson. In his Clemson tenure, he caught 186 passes for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Renfrow. Seeing him still availalbe this late in free agency is a bit of a surprise.
Expect to see a team sign Renfrow prior to training camp or during the preseason. He still has a lot of good football left to play and he's shown flashes of being a very special weapon.
Hopefully, Minnesota or another team will give him another opportunity and let him play a consistent role that fits his skill-set.