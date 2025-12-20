SI

Vikings’ Plane Destined for Newark Returns to Minneapolis Due to Mechanical Issues

Minnesota’s travel plans took a detour Saturday.

The Vikings are coming off a 34–26 win over the Cowboys in Week 15.
The Vikings will be arriving to New Jersey later than initially expected Saturday night ahead of their Week 16 clash against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Minnesota’s team plane had to turn around shortly after departing the Twin Cities due to mechanical issues.

The Vikings plan to arrive at the airport in Newark later Saturday night on a different plane.

“Shortly after departing, the team plane experienced mechanical issues that required a return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport,” the Vikings said in a statement. “The team will board a second plane momentarily and is now expected to arrive at Newark International Airport later tonight.”

Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers confirmed on social media that all players, coaches and staffers aboard the plane are all O.K.

The Vikings, eliminated from the playoff race with a 6–8 record, are coming off two straight wins over the Commanders and Cowboys. They will wrap up the season with a road tilt against the Giants in Week 15 and back-to-back divisional bouts against the Lions and Packers to close out the 17-game schedule.

The Vikings-Giants clash is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

