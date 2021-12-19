WATCH: Former Clemson DL Christian Wilkins Scores Offensive TD for Dolphins, Celebrates

Christian Wilkins has always fancied himself as a player who can do anything on the football field.

At Clemson, the defensive lineman caught a fake-punt pass in the Orange Bowl his freshman season. He went on to play a role in Dabo Swinney's "jumbo package," and Wilkins scored three offensive touchdowns, two rushing and one receiving, in his four-year college career.

Three years into his NFL career, Wilkins produced his first receiving touchdown Sunday for the Miami Dolphins when he caught a 1-yard pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets.

That score gave the Dolphins a 24-17 lead, and Wilkins broke out "the worm" with his post-TD celebration.

"I was honestly holding back," Wilkins said. "You haven’t seen me at a wedding or a Bar Mitzvah.”

The Dolphins went on to win the game 31-24 to improve 7-7 on the season. Wilkins also had two solo tackles and five assists in the game. He's already set career-highs in sacks and tackles with three regular-season games left to play in 2021.

Wilkins, who had a rushing touchdown in his rookie season, became the first former Clemson defensive lineman to catch a score since 1985.

