Former Clemson WR DeAndre Hopkins Receives 6-Game NFL Suspension for PED Violation

Former Clemson star and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended six games by the NFL on Monday for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

"DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances," an NFL spokesperson said in an official statement. "Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals' active roster following the team's sixth regular-season game."

The NFL said Hopkins tested positive for a "prohibited substance plus a diuretic or masking agent/attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate a specimen/attempt to manipulate a test result."

Hopkins is allowed to work out with the team, but can't play in regular-season games until mid-October. Hopkins, who had 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns last season, missed seven games because of injuries, including a knee issue that required surgery.

Four days before the announced suspension, the Cardinals traded their 23rd-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for Baltimore WR Marquise Brown. They lost Christian Kirk to the Jaguars in the offseason.

Hopkins played three years at Clemson, catching 206 passes and recording 3,020 yards and 27 touchdowns before going in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft to the Houston Texans. The five-time Pro Bowler is in his third season with the Cardinals and has produced 10,581 yards and 68 touchdowns in nine seasons as a pro.

