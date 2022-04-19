The Jaguars aren't nearly as decided on what to do with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft as they were a year ago.

With nine days remaining until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly still on the fence about who the organization will select with the first overall pick.

According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, the Jaguars could be focusing on former Georgia defender Travon Walker.

"I'm told by people in the know that the decision on this pick is far from made," Schrager wrote on NFL.com. "With less than two weeks to go, the Jaguars are still building their board. The fact that it remains a debate makes me think Trent Baalke is leaning toward Walker."

However, there are plenty of options available. The Jags had the No. 1 overall pick a year ago as well, but there was no drama surrounding the pick as former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the easy decision.

With a new head coach in Doug Pederson but the same general manager in Baalke, there is more indecision. Jacksonville has clear needs all over the field. The Jaguars do need a pass-rusher, a role Walker would fill. They've long been connected with Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson in the mock-draft world as well.

Jacksonville's other area of importance plays much closer to Lawrence. The team needs better pass blocking, but are the Jags willing to use this top pick on an offensive lineman? After all, they used a franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson and signed free-agent right guard Brandon Scherff. They also re-signed center and former Clemson lineman Tyler Shatley.

Still, there are solid offensive tackles in Alabama's Evan Neal and N.C. State's Ikem Ekwonu who many draft pundits believe are good enough to go No. 1. That would create depth and allow the team to move on from Robinson after this season.

Will the Jaguars, who are +10000 to win the Super Bowl according to FanDuel Sportsbook, prioritize offensive lineman later in the draft? What about receiver? Although they signed Zay Jones and Christian Kirk, they still need to surround Lawrence with more playmakers.

There isn't a talented enough pass-catcher in this draft to take at first overall, but other rounds will present that opportunity, so getting an impact player at No. 1 is the priority.

And while this isn't an especially talented or deep draft class, Jacksonville can give Lawrence plenty of help. Which side of the ball will it come on, though? The team is still going through a transitional rebuilding phase, but this draft could determine just how far along in the process they'll be in a year or two.

