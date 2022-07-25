John Simpson Sets Higher Sights Entering Third Year with Las Vegas Raiders

John Simpson made a huge leap from 2020 to his second year in 2021.

The former Clemson offensive lineman and Las Vegas Raiders left guard started just two games as a rookie and played in seven total. Last year, though, that production skyrocketed as Simpson started all 17 regular-season games and the team's one playoff contest.

"I feel like last year helped all of us out a whole lot," Simpson said earlier this week after arriving at Raiders training camp. "Starting from where I started out to now I feel like I've gotten so much better and I feel like I can improve so much more. I feel like it's just the beginning. I played all of last year but I feel like I've got so much more to prove to myself and my family and everybody else."

It hasn't been an easy path for Simpson. He's taken his lumps along the way and was forced to play maybe more than he was ready to back in 2020 because of injuries to other linemen. But he feels like he's coming out on the better side of things now, and it took until about the middle of last season for him to feel like playing offensive line at this level clicked.

"It was like a light just flashed," Simpson said. "It wasn't perfect, but I got better progressively. I'm never gonna quit trying to work hard, try to be my best that I can possibly be."

Simpson, a North Charleston, S.C., native, helped Clemson win two national titles. He was a consensus All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2019 for the Tigers. He went on to be selected in the fourth round by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Simpson enters his third season with higher goals and expectations. Sure, the Raiders made it to the postseason, but a loss to eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals left a bad taste in the Raiders' mouths.

With a new coaching staff, led by head coach Josh McDaniels, and an offensive line that built familiarity and chemistry a year ago, Simpson isn't just focused on holding down a starting job. He's ready to help Las Vegas get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022.

"Coming from Clemson to the Raiders...you want to win," Simpson said. "You've got to win. That's how I am as a person. I just love winning. I hate losing. Going to the playoffs and losing in the first round, it sucked. It does give me hunger and I want it more."

The Raiders are listed at +170 to make the NFL playoffs in 2022, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

