Deshaun Watson's fate for 2022 is now in Roger Goodell's hands.

The NFL announced Wednesday that it will appeal the Watson decision of a six-game suspension of the Cleveland Browns quarterback who played at Clemson.

“The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge (Sue L.) Robinson’s disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal,” the NFL released in a statement.

Watson, according to Robinson's decision after reviewing an investigation for sexual misconduct, did violate the personal conduct policy as it's written by the NFL. Based on the league's collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association, Goodell could add games to the suspension following the ruling by an outsider.

The NFL didn't clarify exactly what about the six-game punishment that it will appeal. There were reports before the initial decision that the league was pushing for a year-long punishment of 17 games.

However, an appeal could take some time, as would a response from Watson and the Browns if a lawsuit were filed in court. That means Watson could potentially be on the field for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, something the NFL likely doesn't want.

Watson was accused in civil court by 24 women since March of 2020 of sexual misconduct. He was a member of the Houston Texans at the time. That franchise had to settle 30 lawsuits. Watson has settled all but one of his cases.

The investigators and judge, who were both hired by the NFL and NFLPA, looked into four cases.

