Skip to main content

Report: Former Clemson WR Mike Williams Agrees to New Deal with Chargers

Coming off a 1,00-yard season, Mike Williams will remain with the Los Angeles Chargers long-term after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $60 million deal.

Mike Williams isn't going anywhere. In fact, the former Clemson receiver is about to become a whole lot wealthier as well.

Williams avoided a likely franchise tag by signing a new deal with the Los Angeles Chargers worth $60 million. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams will make $28 million in 2022 and $40 million guaranteed over the next three years. 

Williams is coming off a big season in which he produced 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 76 catches in his fifth year with the Chargers. The team opted last year to not re-sign him heading into the final season of his rookie deal. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_17483817_168387971_lowres

Report: Former Clemson WR Mike Williams Agrees to New Deal with Chargers

Coming off a 1,00-yard season, Mike Williams will remain with the Los Angeles Chargers long-term after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $60 million deal.

just now
Nick Eason

Eason was Stunned Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Offered Him DT Job

It was a late morning in January when Nick Eason took a phone call from one of his good friends in the coaching business.

2 hours ago
Dabo Swinney

2023 DL Recaps Recent Clemson Visit That Ended With Offer From Tigers

2023 DL T.J. Searcy recaps junior day visit to Clemson that resulted in a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

7 hours ago

However, they expressed interest this offseason in keeping him as an important option for second-year for rising star quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers could've used the franchise tag on Williams, keeping him from becoming a free agent, and paid him around $19 million. Instead, they will lock him up long-term, and he avoids free agency, where he would've been a sought-after asset on the open market. 

Williams, who played at Clemson from 2013-16, was a first-round NFL draft pick in 2017. He's started 46 games for the Chargers and has recorded 227 catches, 3,662 yards and 26 touchdowns in his NFL career. 

At Clemson, Williams helped the Tigers win the national championship in 2016 when he had 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

More Clemson

USATSI_17483817_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Report: Former Clemson WR Mike Williams Agrees to New Deal with Chargers

By Brad Senkiwjust now
Nick Eason
Football

Eason was Stunned Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Offered Him DT Job

By Will Vandervort2 hours ago
Dabo Swinney
Recruiting

2023 DL Recaps Recent Clemson Visit That Ended With Offer From Tigers

By JP Priester7 hours ago
Payton Page
Football

Clemson Tigers: Defensive Observations From Day 4 of Spring Practice

By Will Vandervort20 hours ago
IMG_8079
Football

Clemson Offensive Observations as Week 2 of Spring Football Begins

By Brad Senkiw20 hours ago
Cooper Ingle
Baseball

Clemson’s Lee prefers neutral site game vs. Gamecocks played in Greenville

By Will VandervortMar 7, 2022
Bryar Hawkins
Baseball

Bob Bradley Award Winner Bryar Hawkins Has Grown Into Leader for Clemson On and Off Field

By JP PriesterMar 7, 2022
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Clemson Offense 'Further Ahead' This Spring Compared to Season Ago

By JP PriesterMar 7, 2022