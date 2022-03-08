Report: Former Clemson WR Mike Williams Agrees to New Deal with Chargers

Coming off a 1,00-yard season, Mike Williams will remain with the Los Angeles Chargers long-term after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $60 million deal.

Mike Williams isn't going anywhere. In fact, the former Clemson receiver is about to become a whole lot wealthier as well.

Williams avoided a likely franchise tag by signing a new deal with the Los Angeles Chargers worth $60 million. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams will make $28 million in 2022 and $40 million guaranteed over the next three years.

Williams is coming off a big season in which he produced 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 76 catches in his fifth year with the Chargers. The team opted last year to not re-sign him heading into the final season of his rookie deal.

However, they expressed interest this offseason in keeping him as an important option for second-year for rising star quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers could've used the franchise tag on Williams, keeping him from becoming a free agent, and paid him around $19 million. Instead, they will lock him up long-term, and he avoids free agency, where he would've been a sought-after asset on the open market.

Williams, who played at Clemson from 2013-16, was a first-round NFL draft pick in 2017. He's started 46 games for the Chargers and has recorded 227 catches, 3,662 yards and 26 touchdowns in his NFL career.

At Clemson, Williams helped the Tigers win the national championship in 2016 when he had 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers.

