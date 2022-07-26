Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence Reportedly has Perfect Passing Day at Jaguars Training Camp

© Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trevor Lawrence Reportedly has Perfect Passing Day at Jaguars Training Camp

With a year under his belt and new coaching staff, former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is looking for a much-improved second year in the NFL, and he showed it Tuesday at training camp.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With a year under his belt and new coaching staff, Trevor Lawrence is looking for a much-improved second year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

According to media members in attendance for Tuesday's training camp practice, the former Clemson quarterback is well on his way to taking that next step. No, there weren't any pads. And no, he can't get his anyway, but Lawrence had a perfect performance throwing the football Tuesday. 

And social media was abuzz about it. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16960174

Fact or Fiction: Clemson Tigers Don't Use the Tight End

Let's play a game: Fact or Fiction.

1 hour ago
LaVonta Bentley

Clemson Hands Out New Offer, Notes From All In Cookout

All Clemson brings you some of the latest tidbits from the recruiting trail.

3 hours ago
Cade Klubnik

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik: ‘DJ Has Done Nothing Right Now to Not Be the Starter’

CLEMSON, S.C. — When spring practice came to an end this past April, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was adamant that DJ Uiagalelei was his starting quarterback.

6 hours ago

Lawrence is likely very happy to have his rookie season behind him. The first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 17 games. The Jaguars won just three games, fired former head coach Urban Meyer before the season was over and ended up with the first draft pick for the second consecutive year. 

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach and Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson was hired in the offseason, along with a retooled staff. Jacksonville upgraded the receiving corps, which was plagued by drops a year ago, and made improvements on an offensive line that struggled to protect their big investment in 2021. 

There are plenty of signs pointing to a better season for Lawrence, who appears focused and able to show off his skillset at training camp. It'll be interesting if that confidence and production carry over to Week 1 against the Washington Commodores. 

Lawrence is listed at +75000 to win NFL MVP, according to FanDuel Sportsbook's latest odds. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

More Clemson

USATSI_16960174
Football

Fact or Fiction: Clemson Tigers Don't Use the Tight End

By Zach Lentz1 hour ago
LaVonta Bentley
Recruiting

Clemson Hands Out New Offer, Notes From All In Cookout

By JP Priester3 hours ago
Cade Klubnik
Football

Clemson’s Cade Klubnik: ‘DJ Has Done Nothing Right Now to Not Be the Starter’

By Will Vandervort6 hours ago
USATSI_17809233_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Place WR Justyn Ross on IR, Ending his Rookie Season

By Brad Senkiw17 hours ago
USATSI_17471465_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

John Simpson Sets Higher Sights Entering Third Year with Las Vegas Raiders

By Brad Senkiw21 hours ago
USATSI_17413287_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Hunter Renfrow's Mindset, Perspective Expand Entering Year 4 with Las Vegas Raiders

By Brad SenkiwJul 25, 2022 12:57 PM EDT
USATSI_18721346
Football

How Did All Clemson Staff Vote on ACC Standings?

By Zach LentzJul 25, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Adam Randall
Football

Clemson’s Adam Randall Will Not Overextend Himself to Get Back on the Field

By Will VandervortJul 24, 2022 5:32 PM EDT