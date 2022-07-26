Trevor Lawrence Reportedly has Perfect Passing Day at Jaguars Training Camp

With a year under his belt and new coaching staff, Trevor Lawrence is looking for a much-improved second year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to media members in attendance for Tuesday's training camp practice, the former Clemson quarterback is well on his way to taking that next step. No, there weren't any pads. And no, he can't get his anyway, but Lawrence had a perfect performance throwing the football Tuesday.

And social media was abuzz about it.

Lawrence is likely very happy to have his rookie season behind him. The first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 17 games. The Jaguars won just three games, fired former head coach Urban Meyer before the season was over and ended up with the first draft pick for the second consecutive year.

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach and Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson was hired in the offseason, along with a retooled staff. Jacksonville upgraded the receiving corps, which was plagued by drops a year ago, and made improvements on an offensive line that struggled to protect their big investment in 2021.

There are plenty of signs pointing to a better season for Lawrence, who appears focused and able to show off his skillset at training camp. It'll be interesting if that confidence and production carry over to Week 1 against the Washington Commodores.

Lawrence is listed at +75000 to win NFL MVP, according to FanDuel Sportsbook's latest odds.

