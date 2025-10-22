Tom Allen Targets Key Fix to Unlock Clemson’s Defensive Potential
While Clemson Tigers football has struggled in several areas this season, one glaring issue has been its pass defense.
The Tigers have just the eighth-best coverage grade in the ACC, with several defensive backs grading among the conference's worst.
According to defensive coordinator Tom Allen, Clemson’s defense has faced creative and schematic limitations due to their inconsistencies in man coverage.
"It’s a major priority for us this offseason to address that [man coverage] and help us in that area. It would allow us to become the defense that I envision us becoming,” Allen said. “You’ve got to be able to win one-on-one, and it can definitely hinder what you’re able to do structurally and schematically.”
Out of 31 passes thrown in starting cornerback Ashton Hampton’s direction this season, he has allowed 19 completions (61.3%), the third-highest completion percentage in the ACC among players with at least 200 snaps.
He’s showcased improvement throughout the season, but the Florida native has been caught playing on his heels on several occasions, displaying more concern about getting beat deep than stopping what is in front of him. Once the ball is in the air, the sophomore has also struggled with hand placement, not fully using his 6-foot-2 and 200-pound frame to his advantage when trying to combat receivers.
Just a few steps behind Hampton, things aren't much better.
Safeties Ricardo Jones (55.0) and Ronan Hanafin’s (56.3) coverage grades both rank among the top 10 in the conference, according to Pro Football Focus.
Out of 24 passes thrown in Jones’ direction, he has allowed 18 completions (75%) and two touchdowns. Hanafin has given up 10 catches on 15 targets (66.7%).
While both players contribute in run support, they’ve struggled to mirror receivers in space, often biting on double moves or reacting late to cuts. With stopping the run clearly being their priority, they sometimes get caught with their eyes in the backfield, which leaves them scrambling to recover in coverage.
“I think it has to do with eye discipline,” Allen said. “They [SMU] had great speed, so if you get your eyes out of position for a second, you are two steps behind a guy. You can’t make those kind of mistakes against elite athletes.”
When facing a stacked receiver alignment (one receiver lined up behind another) late in their loss to SMU, the Tigers appeared to have a communication breakdown that left Jordan Hudson wide open on a wheel route, sealing the win for the Mustangs.
“In critical times, we have to communicate. We have to execute,” Allen said. Ultimately, I’ve got to take responsibility for that.”
If Clemson wants to hold their own in the pass-heavy ACC, pass coverage simply can not be its most prominent weakness.